Western Technical College will be hosting an information session for the Accounting program at Western’s regional locations in Black River Falls, Independence, Mauston, Tomah and Viroqua on Thursday, June 27, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Attending individuals will learn about accounting services, flexible program schedules, and career and salary information for accounting graduates. Individuals are asked to check in to the regional location’s main office prior to the event.

To learn more information on Western’s Accounting program, call 608-785-9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu/accounting.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.