Western Technical College will be hosting an information session for the Accounting program at Western’s regional locations in Black River Falls, Independence, Mauston, Tomah and Viroqua on Thursday, June 27, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Attending individuals will learn about accounting services, flexible program schedules, and career and salary information for accounting graduates. Individuals are asked to check in to the regional location’s main office prior to the event.
To learn more information on Western’s Accounting program, call 608-785-9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu/accounting.
