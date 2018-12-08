In partnership with T.E.A.C.H. Early Childhood Wisconsin, Western Technical College will be offering a Wisconsin Family Child Care Credential program beginning in January 2019 at Western’s Viroqua location, 220 S. Main St.
The Wisconsin Family Child Care Credential is made up of four, three-credit courses, designed for family child care providers and individuals seeking to become family child care providers, looking to increase their knowledge and skills in the child care industry. Through the four courses of the credential, students will examine the unique aspects of family child care with strong emphasis on the National Association for Family Child Care (NAFCC) Quality Standards and the Wisconsin Model Early Learning Standards.
Course tuition is paid through a contract with T.E.A.C.H. Early Childhood. Students are responsible for books, but may be reimbursed through an additional T.E.A.C.H. scholarship.
For more details or how to register, contact Pat Chilsen at 608-789-4755 or by email at ChilsenP@westerntc.edu.
