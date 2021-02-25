Western to offer student-run virtual computer help desk

Western Technical College Computer Support Specialist students will once again be offering a virtual technology support help desk for the community from March 8-April 2. With COVID-19 precautions in place, services will only be available online or over the phone this year.

Students can assist with computer software, training, and general troubleshooting via virtual support. The help desk is part of Western’s community engagement program, which takes credit courses and uses them to address and solve community needs.

“With the event being virtual this year, it really helps the students learn about real-life technical support they can provide in their future employment,” said Cindy Prindle, the instructor for the class. “It is teaching our students how to be resilient and a leader in the community.”

Those with questions can email studenthelp@westerntc.edu or use the program’s portal system at https://studenthelp.westerntc.edu/portal. Individuals can also call the help desk at 608-785-9900 to leave a message.

