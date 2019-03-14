Sponsored by Marine Credit Union Foundation and with collaboration from Great Rivers United Way, Consumer Credit Counseling Service of La Crosse, and UW-La Crosse’s It Make$ Cents program, Western Technical College is offering a free tax assistance event for individuals and married couples making less than $66,000 in 2018 on Saturday, March 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Business Education Center, 405 Eighth St., La Crosse.
Tax assistance can be provided one-to-one where a volunteer will prepare a 2018 tax return for an individual. Clients can also use MyFreeTaxes.com to file for free on their own at a computer and a volunteer assistor will be present to answer questions.
Attendees must bring a photo I.D., appropriate Social Security cards, wage and earning statements, health insurance statements, a copy of last year’s federal and state returns, and proof of bank account routing and account numbers.
“There are many free ways to get your money back. If you meet the income limits, there is no reason why you should pay to get your taxes done,” said Kari Reyburn, Community Engagement coordinator at Western. “Additionally, our event provides help so people can learn to file their own taxes.”
Walk-ins are welcome, but not guaranteed an appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 608-784-8380. To learn more information, visit www.westerntc.edu/events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.