As part of their student-run technology help desk, Western Technical College Computer Support Specialist students will be offering technology recycling drop-off sites during the weeks of March 4 and 11, at Western’s La Crosse campus.
The service will be held on Mondays from 4-7:00 p.m., Wednesdays from noon-3 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. Items can be dropped off in La Crosse in Room 219 of the Business Education Building, 405 Eighth St. Individuals can also drop off items at Western’s Tomah location, 120 E. Milwaukee St. on Monday-Tuesday, March 11-12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday, March 13 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The service will accept mobile devices, PCs, laptops, printers, keyboards, mice, and speakers. No monitors or TVs will be accepted. Those with questions can contact the help desk by phone at 608-785-9900, through email at studenthelp@westerntc.edu, or at www.studenthelp.westerntc.edu/portal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.