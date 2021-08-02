Westfield man rescued from river after falling from Blackhawk Park dock

The Vernon County Sheriff's Department responded to a medical call at Blackhawk Park near De Soto, Saturday, July 31.
According to the Sheriff's Office, at about 4:10 p.m. the Vernon County Emergency 911 Dispatch Center received a call of a man that had been removed from the river and CPR was being performed. Authorities at the scene learned that David W. Quinn, 66, of Westfield, Wisconsin, was getting out of his boat at the dock and slipped and fell. When Quinn fell he struck his head against the dock and fell into the Mississippi River. Quinn became unconscious. Family members and bystanders jumped into the water to assist Quinn. Wheatland Fire Chief David Hobbs was at the boat landing getting ready to launch his personal boat when the incident occurred. Hobbs coordinated rescue efforts and performed first aid.
Tri-State Ambulance crew members stabilized Quinn and transported him to a nearby landing zone. Quinn was flown by Gundersen Air to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse.
Prior to the incident, Quinn was operating a boat with his wife and juvenile grandson who were both present during the incident. The grandson was wearing a personal flotation device at the time of incident.
The Wheatland Fire Department and First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance, Gundersen Air and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Ranger Service assisted at the scene.