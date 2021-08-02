Westfield man rescued from river after falling from Blackhawk Park dock

According to the Sheriff's Office, at about 4:10 p.m. the Vernon County Emergency 911 Dispatch Center received a call of a man that had been removed from the river and CPR was being performed. Authorities at the scene learned that David W. Quinn, 66, of Westfield, Wisconsin, was getting out of his boat at the dock and slipped and fell. When Quinn fell he struck his head against the dock and fell into the Mississippi River. Quinn became unconscious. Family members and bystanders jumped into the water to assist Quinn. Wheatland Fire Chief David Hobbs was at the boat landing getting ready to launch his personal boat when the incident occurred. Hobbs coordinated rescue efforts and performed first aid.