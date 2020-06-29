Whitehall residents injured in motorcycle accident on State Hwy. 33

Two Whitehall residents were injured in a motorcycle cycle accident Thursday, June 25 on State Hwy. 33 a County Road V.
According to the Sheriff's Office, at 5:30 p.m. Vernon County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting the single-motorcycle accident. A 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 47-year-old James E. Powell from Whitehall was traveling west on State Hwy. 33, near County Road V, in the town of Forest. A 2017 Ford transit van, driven by 60-year-old Keith W. Lacey, of Frazee, Minn., was traveling north on County Road V. Lacey was stopped at the intersection and waited for a motorcycle to pass by, however, did not see the Powell motorcycle. Lacey pulled out into the path of Powell. Powell swerved to avoid colliding with Lacey, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle. Powell's motorcycle flipped over, ejecting him and his passenger, 44-year-old Angela A. Powell, also of Whitehall. Both Angela Powell and James Powell were transported to Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro by Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service with injuries. Lacey's vehicle was not damaged and he reported no injuries.
The Hillsboro Ambulance Service and Hillsboro Fire Department assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!