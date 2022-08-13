Wild Rumpus Youth Circus comes to Viroqua Aug. 18

The Wild Rumpus Youth Circus, in collaboration with Bricolage Cirkus and Youth Initiative High School, will be wowing the crowds with an all-ages show featuring aerialists, acrobats, tight wire walkers, jugglers, clowns, stilt-dancers, giant puppets, other amazing characters, Thursday, Aug. 18, 5 p.m. at the Eckhart Park Shelter in Viroqua. The show is free, but we will be passing the hat and collecting donations for the Youth Initiative High School.

Directed by Jacob Mills and Marcia Miquelon, the Wild Rumpus Circus is currently in its 21st season of developing physical and mental agility, performance skills, and self-esteem through circus education and live performance creation via summer camps, weekly classes, touring residencies and workshops. They have performed and taught on four continents, including a recent tour in South Africa, and have offered summer camps in Mazomanie, Wisconsin, since 2001.

In Viroqua, the Wild Rumpus Circus is collaborating with Shawn Lavoie and AnnaJo Doerr, who have led circus workshops and performances locally and internationally for the past 17 years. Currently they work with students at the Youth Initiative High School and Bricolage Cirkus in Viroqua.

The Wild Rumpus crew will be camping in town and incorporating local performers into the show, including the local juggling sensation Solvin Arnold. The local performers and their families will feed the visiting performers lunch and dinner and they will have a morning of circus training — acrobatics, clowning, juggling, etc.— together on Friday, Aug 19.

This kind of cross-state youth circus collaboration is unique, to say the least. It builds bridges across communities, connects kids passionate about circus, and brings joy to small Wisconsin communities.