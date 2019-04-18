As the 24th annual Wild West Days celebration in Viroqua approaches, it’s time to crown the 2019 Miss Wild West Royalty Court and say farewell to the 2018 court.
The coronation will be held Saturday, April 20, in the Viroqua Area Medical Office Building, Community Rooms A, B, C, which are located in the basement adjacent to The Grille. A meal and meet/greet will begin at 3 p.m. The dinner/program cost is $10 per person, 10 and under free, and $5 for visiting royalty. The program begins at 3:45 p.m. and the public is welcome to attend.
Miss Wild West and her court will preside over the 2019 Wild West Days celebration the third weekend in August in Viroqua. The court will also travel to many other communities and attend numerous events promoting Wild West Days and the surrounding community. The Miss Wild West Royalty Court consists of six members — Miss Wild West, First Attendant, Second Attendant, Junior Miss, Junior Miss Attendant and Little Miss.
The candidates for Miss Wild West are:
- Faith Gardner, daughter of Darin Gardner and Teresa Gardner. She is sponsored by Auto Valu Parts, Viroqua;
- Emily Hoff, daughter of Ron and Amanda Hoff. She is sponsored by Ideal Flooring, LLC., Coon Valley;
- Allison Zube, daughter of Carl and Jenny Zube. She is sponsored by Bethel Home and Services, Viroqua.
- Candidates for Junior Miss are:
- Madilyn Zube, daughter of Carl and Jenny Zube. She is sponsored by Kickapoo Corners, Readstown;
- Samara Bramstedt, daughter of Justin and Cassondra Bramstedt. She is sponsored by Just Torque It, Viroqua.
- The candidate for Little Miss is:
- Adelynn Oliver, daughter of Dusty and Maranda Oliver. She is sponsored by Berg Brothers Repair, Inc., Viroqua.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.