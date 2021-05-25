Wild West Days in Viroqua to celebrate 25 years

The 25th Wild West Days in Viroqua will be held Aug. 20-22. The anniversary celebration of the family-friendly community event was rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Many of the same events will be offered, such as the Richard Sidie Memorial Family Horse Pull on the Wild West Days grounds, Friday, Aug. 20, at 5:30 p.m.

Events for Saturday, Aug. 21, include the 1880s boomtown, Ranch Rodeo preliminaries, hog wrestling at 1 p.m., and Hell on Hooves bulls, barrels mutton bustin’ and Ranch Rodeo finals at 7 p.m.

Events for Sunday, Aug. 22, include the 1880s boomtown, Ranch Rodeo preliminaries, an old-fashioned church service at 11 a.m., a parade in downtown Viroqua at noon, and Hell on Hooves bulls, Ranch Rodeo finals, barrels and mutton bustin’ at 2:30 p.m.

Throughout the weekend the boomtown will feature a wide variety of vendors, music and food options. There will be demonstration stations in conjunction with a scavenger hunt for the children. The marshals will be giving performances throughout both days, and Native American dancers will be performing on the grounds Saturday and Sunday. In addition, there will be kids games, horse rides, stagecoach rides, and old-time photography will be available.