Wild West Days returns to Viroqua
Wild West Days returns to Viroqua

Horse power

Percherons driven by the Hemmersbachs of Cashton make their way down Viroqua's Main Street for the Wild West Days parade, Sunday Aug. 18, 2019

 Angie Cina

Affordable family fun returns to Viroqua when Wild West Days celebrates its 25th anniversary, Aug. 20-22. The 25th anniversary celebration was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fun begins Friday, Aug. 20, with the Richard Sidie Memorial Family Horse Pull on the Wild West Days Grounds at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21, kicks off with the 5K Blackhawk Memorial Run/Walk registration at 6:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

The grounds open at 9 a.m. with the ranch rodeo preliminaries, followed by hog wrestling at 1 p.m. Saturday’s events also include a costume contest at 3 p.m., mutton bustin’ at 6 p.m. and the Hell on Hooves Ranch Rodeo, Bulls & Barrels at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22, features ranch rodeo preliminaries at 8 a.m., a church service at 10 a.m., mutton bustin’ at 1:15 p.m. and the Hell on Hooves Ranch Rodeo, Bulls & Barrels at 2 p.m. Sunday also includes a Western-themed parade down Viroqua’s Main Street at high noon. The grounds open at 9 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday also include Native American dancers and the 1880s boom town. In addition, there will be children’s games, demonstrations, a variety of vendor, music and food options, horse rides, stagecoach rides, and old-time photography will be available. The marshals will be giving performances throughout both days.

The Wild West Days grounds are located at 925 Nelson Parkway.

More details about Wild West Days and other upcoming events can be found at www.thewildwestdays.net or on Facebook at The Wild West Days.

Ho-Chunk dancers

Ceremonial Ho-Chunk dancers perform during Wild West Days in Viroqua, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Off to jail

A young posse leads the "bad guys" to jail during Wild West Days in 2017.

Wild West Days in Viroqua

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

