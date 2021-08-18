Wild West Days returns to Viroqua

Affordable family fun returns to Viroqua when Wild West Days celebrates its 25th anniversary, Aug. 20-22. The 25th anniversary celebration was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fun begins Friday, Aug. 20, with the Richard Sidie Memorial Family Horse Pull on the Wild West Days Grounds at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21, kicks off with the 5K Blackhawk Memorial Run/Walk registration at 6:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

The grounds open at 9 a.m. with the ranch rodeo preliminaries, followed by hog wrestling at 1 p.m. Saturday’s events also include a costume contest at 3 p.m., mutton bustin’ at 6 p.m. and the Hell on Hooves Ranch Rodeo, Bulls & Barrels at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22, features ranch rodeo preliminaries at 8 a.m., a church service at 10 a.m., mutton bustin’ at 1:15 p.m. and the Hell on Hooves Ranch Rodeo, Bulls & Barrels at 2 p.m. Sunday also includes a Western-themed parade down Viroqua’s Main Street at high noon. The grounds open at 9 a.m.