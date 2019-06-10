Several events are scheduled at Wildcat Mountain State Park this summer. All of the programs are free of charge, however, a vehicle admission sticker is required.
"Night Sounds on the Kickapoo" will be presented at the lower park shelter, Saturday, June 15, at 8:30 p.m. Ben Johnston will help participants "look" with their ears. The night will be alive with critters and critter noises. He will help participants learn to recognize frogs and frog calls, listen and look for owls and use a bat detector to hear bats.
"Raptors 101" will be presented at the Wildcat Mountain State Park Amphitheater, Saturday, June 22, at 7 p.m. River Valley Raptors will bring some of their feathered friends and help participants learn about the four groups of raptors. They will answer questions such as how fast can a falcon fly? Why do owls have silent flight? This will be a rare opportunity to see some of these amazing birds up close and personal.
"Fifty-six State Parks in One Year," will be presented at the Wildcat Mountain State Park Amphitheater, Saturday, July 6, at 7 p.m. Jonathon Ringdahl will share the beauty of Wisconsin State Parks with, as he highlights the features of the gems he visited in a single year.
Wildcat Mountain State Park is located at E13660 State Hwy. 33, Ontario.
