Driftless Dialogue: “Wildfires” will be presented by Dave Pergolski, fire and fuels manager for the BIA—Great Lakes Agency, at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center, S3661 State Hwy. 131, La Farge, Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.
Pergolski will share the perils of fighting wildfires and what we can expect going forward. Refreshments and socializing begin at 6:30 p.m.
This event is sponsored by the UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and the Nuzum Fund.
The event is free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.