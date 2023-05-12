The Winding Roads Art Tour, with headquarters in Viroqua, is an invitation to meet artists in their studios on the weekend of June 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Treat yourself to a weekend of creativity and inspiration on this self-guided tour through the beauty of the Driftless landscape. As you wind your way through the springtime rolling hills you will discover a diversity of artistic expression, meeting artists in their homes and creative workplaces along the way. Take this opportunity to view and purchase artwork with an understanding of the people, process and story behind its creation.