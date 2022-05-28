Winding Roads Art Tour is June 4-5; studios open in, around Viroqua

The fifth annual Winding Roads Art Tour, based in Viroqua, will take place Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fourth tour was in 2019 and the artists are very excited to once again open up their creative spaces to the public.

Fourteen area studios will welcome visitors giving art enthusiasts a rare opportunity to meet 30 artists, see their work and observe how and where it is made. Artwork will be available for purchase and artists will be on hand for conversations on creativity, and to give art demonstrations.

VIVA Gallery, located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua, has taken on the role of information center, where tour participants can get printed tour guides and friendly help.

The self-guided tour encompasses five studios in Viroqua and nine more studios within a 22-mile radius of the city. The guide book includes a map of the tour sites as well as places for food, drink and lodging.

Winding through the beautiful hills and valleys of the region, participants will find a wonderful variety of studios and artists:

One Eyed Cats Ceramics, featuring the work of Jason Kiley.

Nan Marshall Designs, featuring Nan Marshall’s jewelry and Angie Feltes’ weavings and jewelry.

Pierce Hill Pottery, with pottery by Maureen Karlstad, and woodworking by John and Brendan Karlstad. Other artists at Pierce Hill include potter and printmaker Zoe Craig and metalworker/jeweler Raelene Roberts.

Amy Arnold and Kelsey Sauber-Olds Studio, with their imaginatively painted wood sculptures, textiles by Leah Evans, printmaking, paintings, and jewelry by Natalie Hinahara and photography of Anna Kimm.

Avalanche Looms, featuring the weavings of Susan Johnson.

The Nature of Things, featuring the wooden home furnishings of Michelle and Ken Workowski along with the metal smithing and jewelry of their daughter Alena May.

Charna Pottery, featuring the wheel-thrown ceramics of Charna Schwartz.

Joseph Schwarte Custom Furniture, displaying the furniture of Joe Schwarte, the plein-air paintings of Christine Myhr, and the weavings of Denise Benoit.

Viewpoint Farm Fibers, featuring the weavings and natural dyes of Elin Haessly along with the weavings of Harriet Behar.

Riverweave Studio, featuring the weavings of Kathy Aaker, the plein-air oil paintings of Deb Conlon, and the watercolors of Anne Butera.

Diane Splinter Studio, featuring the mixed media and watercolors of Diane Splinter as well as the assemblages of Colleen Carroll.

Cheesebro Pottery, with functional pottery by Greg Cheesebro.

Kathie Wheeler Fine Art Studio, with Kathie’s beautifully painted oil landscapes, still lifes and portraits.

Hanna Agar Photography, featuring Hanna’s conceptual photography.

Benefactors and patrons for this event include Organic Valley, Viroqua Chamber Main Street, VIVA Gallery, Vernon Communications Co-op, Nature Nooks Retreat, Wisconsin Public Radio, Viroqua Food Co-op, Peoples State Bank, Nuzum Building Supply, Edible Madison, the Historic Fortney, Karben4Brewing & Wisco Pop, Vernon Vineyards, Wonderstate Coffee, and Karen Innis, along with 17 friends of the tour and small business partners.

More information, including an online map and list of studios and artists, can be found at www.windingroadsart.com.Tour organizers invite the public to join them on Facebook and Instagram.

