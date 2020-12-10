Winter sports preview: Viroqua girls basketball features four-year starter, varsity experience

The Viroqua High School girls basketball team has a four-year varsity starter and lots of varsity experience coming to the court for the 2020-2021 season.

“I think the overall level of basketball acumen has continued to improve with each season,” said Joe Willis, who has coached for five years. “This year, we will have a four-year varsity starter in Hallie Sherry and tons of varsity experience from last year’s group. Our top offensive and defensive players are back from last year and are now seniors in Hallie Sherry and Jessica Tryggestad.”

“We have good junior depth and some inside/outside presence in Vanessa Lohr, Maddie Hamm and Jessica Anderson,” Willis said. “Alicia Stuber and Celia Amrhein will give us some height and toughness inside also. The incoming freshman class of six shows some promise and will compete with anyone they face and they also show a desire to develop their skill. Our lone sophomore, Zoey Clark, is new to the district and will immediately improve our team on offense and defense. We will dress two freshmen for varsity games, Whitney Skrede and Grace Stuber to provide some depth.”

Willis said Class of 2020 graduate Josie Dobbs will be missed because of her tireless effort and energy. “Lydia Olson is a senior who is unable to play this season due to injury,” he said.

Top returning players for the season include Hallie Sherry who was an all-conference honorable mention last season and is a returning point guard. “She’s put in a lot of work to get stronger, and is a three-sport athlete. It’s really impressive to see how much time she spends with individual work in her drive to be a better athlete. She loves competition.”