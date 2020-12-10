Winter sports preview: Viroqua girls basketball features four-year starter, varsity experience

The Viroqua High School girls basketball team has a four-year varsity starter and lots of varsity experience coming to the court for the 2020-2021 season.
“I think the overall level of basketball acumen has continued to improve with each season,” said Joe Willis, who has coached for five years. “This year, we will have a four-year varsity starter in Hallie Sherry and tons of varsity experience from last year’s group. Our top offensive and defensive players are back from last year and are now seniors in Hallie Sherry and Jessica Tryggestad.”
“We have good junior depth and some inside/outside presence in Vanessa Lohr, Maddie Hamm and Jessica Anderson,” Willis said. “Alicia Stuber and Celia Amrhein will give us some height and toughness inside also. The incoming freshman class of six shows some promise and will compete with anyone they face and they also show a desire to develop their skill. Our lone sophomore, Zoey Clark, is new to the district and will immediately improve our team on offense and defense. We will dress two freshmen for varsity games, Whitney Skrede and Grace Stuber to provide some depth.”
Willis said Class of 2020 graduate Josie Dobbs will be missed because of her tireless effort and energy. “Lydia Olson is a senior who is unable to play this season due to injury,” he said.
Top returning players for the season include Hallie Sherry who was an all-conference honorable mention last season and is a returning point guard. “She’s put in a lot of work to get stronger, and is a three-sport athlete. It’s really impressive to see how much time she spends with individual work in her drive to be a better athlete. She loves competition.”
Another top returning player is Jessica Tryggestad who has played four years of varsity basketball and returns this season as a SG. “She was our top defensive player from a year ago,” Willis said.
“Vanessa Lohr returns as our top perimeter threat,” Willis said. “Jessica Anderson returns and led us in free-throw attempts from a year ago. Celia Amrhein makes a transition from a guard to a post player for us this season on the varsity level. Alicia Stuber gives us some nice depth at wing and post positions.”
Willis said this group of athletes has learned to play well together, and that’s a strength. “The entire group loves to compete, and seem to enjoy the game of basketball. Everyone of them gives good effort in practice and seems to want to improve on last season’s record. It really has been fun to coach this group to start this season.”
Where are team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges? “Weaknesses might be overall depth,” Willis said. “We have 15 total girls to make a JV and varsity team, so several girls will dress for both levels and play three halves of basketball per night.”
This year’s our motto is “get better today.” “Now more than ever, the reality that any day might be the last time we can play or practice as a group is ever-present,” Willis said. “So the message every practice is to ‘get better today’.”
How has the pandemic affected practices and games?
“The pandemic, in an odd way, was a return to old-school schedules, where the race to play and practice as many times as possible in the summer was forgotten, in large part,” Willis said. “Certain areas did play summer basketball through AAU circuits, but most smaller communities had limited or no availability to play this summer. I think athletes entered into the fall sports seasons mentally ready to play or run and were physically healthy and eager to compete.”
“After a relatively short fall sports season, the players in our gym have really been practicing well together,” he said. “The players have consistently said that the mask doesn’t really bother them. The larger burden has been on coaches, the AD, the school board and the support personnel to make sure that all safety protocols are in place and followed, and updated daily. I give a ton of credit to Eric Anderson for the tireless work to make sure that the Viroqua athletes have a chance to play. Fortunately, there have been no cases of COVID spread through our high school sports teams. Eric recognized early on the importance of participating in extracurricular activities and so far, has shown the ability to put safe parameters in place to be able to play and practice without spread or serious illness. The Viroqua girls basketball season was delayed by one week due to COVID, but we are back on track and ready to go...”
Willis said the team is ready to compete. “Our AD and coaching staff symptom screen daily, and keep all of our records up-to-date. The equipment is sanitized regularly and safe distancing guidelines are followed in practices during activity and during water or rest breaks. I think the girls recognize the importance of the safety measures needed to be able to play a season, and our coaching staff and AD message has been consistent throughout the sports seasons thus far. The girls in our gym haven’t said or mentioned a single negative thing so far and participate in the sanitization processes.”
Willis said he expects Viroqua’s natural rival, Westby, to be near the top of the conference. “Our conference is so competitive, and has been represented well in the state tournament by Arcadia and G-E-T in the past several seasons. West Salem is always tough. I expect our team to finish with a better conference record overall, and I would anticipate the highest win total in several years if we continue to be able to practice and play. It’s time to put COVID to rest and play some basketball (safely and with proper protocols, of course).”
Assistant coaches include Chris Rozeske, JV, and Trever Skrede, assistant. The team’s record last year was 3-20 overall and 0-12 conference.
