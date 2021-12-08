 Skip to main content
Winter sports previews to appear for two weeks

This year’s winter sports previews will be published over two weeks.

This week’s Vernon County Times features the previews for Viroqua girls basketball, Viroqua wrestling, Viroqua area cooperative gymnastics, Viroqua girls cooperative hockey, Westby girls basketball, Westby boys basketball and Westby gymnastics.

Next week the newspaper will include the winter sports previews for Viroqua boys basketball, Viroqua boys cooperative hockey, Westby wrestling, De Soto girls basketball, De Soto boys basketball and De Soto wrestling.

