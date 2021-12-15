 Skip to main content
Winter sports previews wrap up this week

The final winter sports previews are published in this week’s edition of the Vernon County Times.

This week’s newspaper features the previews for Viroqua boys basketball, Viroqua boys cooperative hockey, Westby wrestling, De Soto girls basketball, De Soto boys basketball and De Soto wrestling.

Last week’s newspaper included the previews for Viroqua girls basketball, Viroqua wrestling, Viroqua area cooperative gymnastics, Viroqua girls cooperative hockey, Westby girls basketball, Westby boys basketball and Westby gymnastics.

