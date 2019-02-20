Winter continues to have its grip on Vernon County. Area school districts cancelled classes Wednesday because of drifting and reduced visibility in many areas.
According to the National Weather Service, Friday will be partly sunny, with a high near 35 and a southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Friday night's forecast calls for snow before 2 a.m., then freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow and sleet. Low around 26. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Little or no ice accumulation is expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Saturday's NWS forecast calls for a chance of snow and freezing rain before 7 a.m., then a chance of freezing rain between 7 and 9 a.m., then rain likely after 9 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night there is chance of rain before 8 p.m., then rain and snow between 8 and 10 p.m., then snow after 10 p.m. It will be blustery, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
On Sunday, snow is likely, mainly before noon. In addition, there will be patchy blowing snow before noon and a mostly cloudy sky, with a high near 30. It will be blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
