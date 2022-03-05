Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council application now available

MADISON, Wis. – The application for the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is now available. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) encourages students who will be high school seniors during the 2022-2023 school year to apply to be a member of this elite group.

“I am pleased to recruit the third membership of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “I am consistently impressed with the students’ interest in agriculture and their commitment to the industry’s future.”

The purpose of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is to encourage young people to engage with state government and increase their awareness of DATCP's interactions with Wisconsin's agriculture industry. Members participate in virtual monthly sessions, listening to presentations, engaging in discussions, and networking with professionals across the agriculture industry.

“In each council session, we highlight the many agricultural-related career opportunities available, including those in government,” added Romanski. “I hope students from across the state apply now to gain this valuable experience before advancing their education or starting their career.”

The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is comprised of 15 members. DATCP seeks to have at least one member from each of the nine council districts. The remaining seats are filled with at-large members. A map and listing of which counties are located in each of the nine districts is available at AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.

To apply, students must complete an application form, which includes a brief essay. Applicants must also submit a one-minute video and letter of recommendation. Students serve a one-year term and receive a certificate at the completion of their term.

“I highly, highly recommend applying for the DATCP Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. It is a great way to get involved with and learn about different aspects of Wisconsin agriculture,” said current council member Lauren Breunig of Sauk City. “Through this opportunity, I was exposed to careers and programs within DATCP that I otherwise would not have known about. If you are considering a job within Wisconsin agriculture, this is a great way to increase your knowledge and understanding within the industry.”

DATCP will accept applications through March 31. For the application and additional information, visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.

