The Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) and Westby Area School District presented Vernon Electric Cooperative with a Business Honor Roll award. The WASB Business Honor Roll recognizes outstanding local businesses that support their local public schools and students. Member school boards nominate businesses which have been helpful to their schools over the past year.
Vernon Electric Cooperative was selected to receive this honor in October 2022. Dave Maxwell, director of member services, accepted the award on behalf of the cooperative.