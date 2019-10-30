McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a program featuring Wisconsin artist and illustrator Ingrid Kallick. The program will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, Nov. 11.
During the event, Kallick will speak about her art featured in the book “Two Troll Tales” from Norway. The book was written by Margret Lamond and features various stories of magic and mischief from Norway with vibrant colorful illustrations by Kallick. The program will also include information about troll images dating from the 1800s to the present day. Numerous items will be available to purchase, including books, cards, prints, mugs, and buttons all featuring the artwork of Kallick.
Kallick’s artwork has appeared in Cricket Magazine, Communication Arts, the Spectrum Fantastic Arts Annual 20, Scientific American, the cover of Science, in textbooks, advertising and print design. Her cover illustration for Cricket received the 2012 first-place Magazine Merit Award from the Society for Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators. Two of her works were featured in the 2013 Society of Illustrators Los Angeles show. Her selection for the 2014 SCBWI Bologna Book Fair received an honorable mention. She received the 2018 Chesley Award for Magazine Cover for her “Frost Dragon” image.
For more information, contact the library at 637-7151.
