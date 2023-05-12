MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will set over 10,000 traps for spongy moth (Lymantria dispar) in 47 counties from mid-May through early July. DATCP asks that property owners allow trapping staff to place traps on their land and to not disturb the traps once in place.

“Traps are monitoring tools that identify pockets where spongy moth is advancing into previously uninfested areas,” says Michael Falk, DATCP Forest Entomologist. “Pinpointing these pockets allows program managers to safely and efficiently limit population spread before infestations become large enough to cause damage to trees.”

Traps are small green boxes tied to tree branches. The trap contains the scent of female spongy moths and is undetectable to humans and other insects. These boxes are used to attract and catch adult male spongy moths.

Trappers will monitor traps until August, when the male moths stop flying and the traps are removed. DATCP trappers are easily identifiable as they wear fluorescent vests and carry identification cards. Each trap is labeled with a phone number that property owners can call if they have questions or decide they want it removed.

For more information on spongy moth trapping: