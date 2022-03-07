Wisconsin DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson visits Viroqua

Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson visited Viroqua, Thursday, March 3, to learn about the Viroqua Area School District’s plans for its new childhood development center.

Amundson also shared how DCF’s new grant program, Project Growth, can support innovative solutions to help solve the challenges facing Wisconsin’s child care system and bolster the state’s economy.

District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said child care is an issue not only in Viroqua and the surrounding community, but also across the country.

Burkhalter said when he was hired two years ago, there was discussion about ways the school district could tackle the issue of child care. “We have an obligation to help with what we can. We can help with child care.”

He said when Vernon Memorial Healthcare closed Fairhaven Assisted Living at 601 Arena Drive a year-and-a-half ago, “it was an unfortunate blow to the community.”

Burkhalter said the district entered talks with VMH about purchasing the property for an early childhood development center. “They wanted to select a group that would serve the community; they could have sold to a private party.” The district administrator said during the process he reached out to DCF to see if they could walk through the facility with him to determine if an early childhood development center was a good idea.

Burkhalter said DCF helped him present the idea to the school board.

“The (school) board saw it as a need and a unique tool (and made the decision) to pull the trigger,” Burkhalter said, to purchase the building and its surrounding property.

The deal was voted upon and announced at the school district’s annual meeting on Sept. 20, 2021 Closing on the property happened before the end of 2021.

The building is 11,000 square-feet, and Burkhalter said it includes 21 restrooms, a sprinkler system, laundry facilities, a sink in each room, and cabinetry in each room, among other amenities.

Burkhalter said Sharon Engh has been hired as the center’s director. He said the school district is still in the planning stages of what the building will look like in the future. “It will be a community resource.” He said the building is best suited to serve 100 children. The target for occupancy of the building is by the end of this year.

Project Growth

DCF opened applications Feb. 28 for Project Growth, a $20 million grant program designed to help solve the challenges facing Wisconsin’s child care system and bolster the state’s economy.

“Strengthening Wisconsin’s child care system is critical to supporting families and boosting our economy,” Amundson said in a press release. “When parents can’t find care that meets their family’s needs, they are unable to remain in the workforce. By bringing together businesses and child care programs, we can begin to build strong, sustainable partnerships that benefit everyone.”

Project Growth is offering two unique grants aimed at making high-quality, affordable child care more accessible and sustainable across Wisconsin.

The Partner Up! grant program focuses on supporting partnerships between businesses and child care providers by offering funding to businesses who purchase slots at existing regulated child care providers. Funding under this program will be awarded based on existing community child care needs throughout Wisconsin.

The Dream Up! Child Care Supply-Building grant program focuses on building child care supply through a collaborative community approach. Funding under this program will be awarded to 30 communities around the state to help create new child care businesses and enhance existing providers through expansion, new programs, and other offerings.

Businesses are encouraged to apply for Partner Up! grants, while child care providers, community organizations, businesses, and local government agencies or school districts are encouraged to apply for the Dream Up! grants. Applications for both grants are open through April 4, and available on DCF’s Project Growth page.

To help design a grant program that meets the needs of Wisconsin employers and communities, DCF, surveyed nearly 1,000 employers from every county in the state, across a wide range of industries. The results highlighted the importance of child care to the state’s economy and workforce with 73% of respondents agreeing that providing employees with resources to support their child care needs is a strategy that all employers should consider to address workforce/labor shortages. However, many respondents cited barriers in providing such benefits, with a majority stating federal or state government incentives would increase the likelihood that their company could implement or expand child care resources.

Project Growth is primarily funded through the state’s $30 million Preschool Development Grant – Birth to 5 (PDG B-5) award, which is designed to provide states with the funding necessary to plan changes to their early care and education systems. To increase program capacity, DCF is also using federal funding from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

To learn more about DCF, visit www.dcf.wisconsin.gov

