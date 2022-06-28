Wisconsin DCF, WEDC secretaries visit Viroqua to talk child care

Department of Children and Family (DCF) Secretary Emilie Amundson and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes visited Viroqua, June 15, to meet with local Project Growth grant recipients — Viroqua Area Schools and Driftless Development, Inc., of Prairie du Chien — to discuss how the program is supporting innovative solutions and helping solve the challenges facing Wisconsin’s child care system, as well as bolstering the state’s economy.

VAS received a $75,000 Dream Up! Child Care Supply-Building grant, which focuses on building child care supply through a collaborative community approach. VAS will receive strategic planning support, along with the grant funding.

According to information presented at the meeting, which was held at the future site of the VAS early learning center on Arena Drive, Vernon County is considered a child care desert. A child care desert is defined as an area where more than three children compete for every slot.

The grant recipients shared where they were in the process and multiple agencies were also part of the open discussion.

VAS District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said Sharon Engh was hired as the center’s director, and the school district has met with HSR Associates, Inc. and Miron Construction to look at concrete ideas on how to reshape the 11,000-square-foot building. He said the new timeline looks to have construction beginning in August and finishing in February; with the center opening at the beginning of March.

Burkhalter also shared the history of how the school district purchased the building from Vernon Memorial Healthcare and the steps the district took to see if the idea of an early learning center was feasible. There was also discussion on how the school district would keep accurate data on what it’s going to be doing with the early learning center.

Representatives from Driftless Development, Inc., said they are working with the Opportunity Center, which works with adults with disabilities, to have an early childcare center in the same building as the Opportunity Center.

The grant recipients plan to share information with other school districts and community organizations that may be interested in establishing an early childhood center.

Project Growth

To help design a grant program that meets the needs of Wisconsin employers and communities, DCF, surveyed nearly 1,000 employers from every county in the state, across a wide range of industries. The results highlighted the importance of child care to the state’s economy and workforce with 73% of respondents agreeing that providing employees with resources to support their child care needs is a strategy that all employers should consider to address workforce/labor shortages. However, many respondents cited barriers in providing such benefits, with a majority stating federal or state government incentives would increase the likelihood that their company could implement or expand child care resources.

Project Growth is primarily funded through the state’s $30 million Preschool Development Grant – Birth to 5 (PDG B-5) award, which is designed to provide states with the funding necessary to plan changes to their early care and education systems. To increase program capacity, DCF is also using federal funding from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

