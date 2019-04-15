Wisconsin Democrats will be visiting various parts of Wisconsin to discuss Medicaid expansion.
There will be a town hall at McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, Tuesday, April 30, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Wisconsin would be able to provide more affordable, quality healthcare coverage to 82,000 people in Wisconsin while saving the state $324 million over the biennium. These town halls will present the facts about Medicaid expansion and allow for questions from attendees. Each event is free and open to the public. Speakers will include Democratic legislators, administration officials, and health care advocates.
