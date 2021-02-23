 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin DMV extends license renewal for drivers age 60 and over
0 comments

Wisconsin DMV extends license renewal for drivers age 60 and over

  • 0

The deadline to renew expired licenses for drivers age 60 and over has been extended to May 21. The extension is due to the continued health risks from COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) estimates this extension impacts 62,000 Wisconsin drivers.

Drivers who need to visit a DMV, such as those age 65 and over who cannot use the new online driver license renewal (wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL) or those needing a REAL ID, can reduce their time in the service center by beginning the process online:

• Use the Driver License Guide to fill in the form and submit it electronically.

• Make an appointment through the Driver License Guide.

Drivers who no longer want to use their driving privilege but want identification can easily exchange their license for an ID online. A new ID card will be mailed to them. Details and other resources for aging drivers are available at wisconsindmv.gov/olderdrivers.

Most people do not need to visit a DMV. All vehicle-related services are online (e.g. renew registration, get title and plates). DMV’s online services at wisconsindmv.gov have been greatly expanded to support Wisconsin residents during the health emergency.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News