Wisconsin DNR: Help wildlife by planting native landscaping

These colorful plant lists are available for download from DNR’s Native Plants webpage. Subscribing to the magazine now through Feb. 1, 2021, will deliver the guides right to your mailbox, where you'll also find other great features such as recommendations for winter hikes and snowshoe trails.

The annual Field Notes publication is also included in the Winter issue. It is packed with short stories and photos of DNR Natural Heritage Conservation staff, partners and volunteers protecting endangered species and state natural areas.

Why native landscaping?

Native plants that evolved in Wisconsin have by far a greater ability to fuel life up the food chain than nonnative plants like ornamental trees and flowers, which are common in many yards. That’s because native plants have evolved along with the insects that eat them, and the insects are better able to digest the native plants.

Providing more native habitat for birds is particularly important. A landmark 2019 study by seven leading bird conservation organizations, including the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center and Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology, confirmed a nearly 30% loss in the number of breeding birds in North America since 1970.