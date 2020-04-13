Wisconsin DNR Spring Hearing input online begins April 13

In light of COVID-19, the Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC) and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are closely following guidelines from the Department of Health Services (DHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization (WHO).
While the in-person portion of the 72 public meetings known as the Spring Hearings that were to be held in each county on April 13 are canceled, the public will continue to have the opportunity to provide input on the natural resources advisory questions from the DNR, Natural Resources Board (NRB), and WCC through the online input option that can be found on the DNR website (search keywords "Spring Hearings"). The link will go live at 7 p.m. on April 13.
"We look forward to hearing from the public on these many natural resource issues," said Larry Bonde, Chair of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress. "We are doing our best to adjust to the current situation and protect the health of our communities while continuing to provide an opportunity for the public to weigh in."
The online input option will be provided through a link on the Spring Hearing website (dnr.wi.gov search "Spring Hearings") that will go live at 7 p.m. on April 13. The online version will remain open for three days (72 hours).
