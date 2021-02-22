Wisconsin Great River Road announces All-American Road designation

The Wisconsin Great River Road National Scenic Byway has been awarded the designation as an “All-American Road” by the U.S. Department of Transportation through the Federal Highway Administration.

The U.S. Secretary of Transportation recognizes certain roads as National Scenic Byways or All-American Roads based on their intrinsic qualities that include archaeological, cultural, historic, natural, recreation and scenic qualities. In order to be considered a National Scenic Byway a road is determined by a panel of experts to have at least one of the intrinsic qualities and be often what is considered, “roads less traveled." In order to reach the “All American Road” status, the drive must be a tourism attraction unto itself. With multiple intrinsic qualities and one-of-a-kind features that can be found nowhere else.

“The Wisconsin Great River Road is such a special place with so many unbelievably inspiring places and people," said Sherry Quamme, chair of the Wisconsin Mississippi River Parkway Commission. "This is such an honor to have the Wisconsin Great River Road take its place as one of only 15 All-American Roads awarded this year in the country. Proving its uniqueness and unparalleled travel experience."