Danielle Dresden and Donna Pecket will present a talk and lead a discussion titled, “This is a Real Job: Insights into Arts Work” for the Wisconsin Humanities Council’s ShopTalk series. The discussion will be hosted by McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua and will focus on why we seldom discuss the “work” of being an artist and making art. The event will be held at the library located at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua on Thursday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m.
More than 43,000 Wisconsin residents are employed in arts-related businesses and the non-profit arts sector contributes approximately $418 million to the state economy. So why isn’t working in the arts considered a “real job?” This session will explore the difference between the myth and the reality of what it means to be a working artist. Danielle and Donna will offer this presentation as a duo, mixing humorous dialogue and rhythm dance with their personal backstage stories to involve audiences in a conversation about how the arts contribute to making a living and making a life in Wisconsin.
Dresden is a playwright, actor and residency artist who has written 35 plays. She received the 2010 Wisconsin Arts Board Literary Arts Fellowship and Council for Wisconsin Writers Drama Awards in 2001, 2003 and 2006.
Peckett is a choreographer, actor, tap dancer and arts educator. She received two Wisconsin Arts Board choreography fellowships and a Wisconsin Dance Council Recognition Award and serves on the faculty of the Department of Theatre Arts at Edgewood College in Madison.
This event is part of the Wisconsin Humanities Council’s Working Lives Project, whose goal is to deepen and broaden the conversation about what it means to make a living and a life here.
