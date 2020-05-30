Wisconsin Hwy. 82 Mississippi River crossing closed June 6-14
Wisconsin Hwy. 82 Mississippi River crossing closed June 6-14

Wisconsin Hwy. 82 across the Mississippi River between Hwy. 35 and Lansing, Iowa, will be closed for construction June 6-14. The closure is necessary to facilitate construction improvements along 1.4 miles of Hwy. 82 between the intersection of Hwys. 82/35 and the Mississippi River. Traffic must use alternate routes during the closure.

The closure will start after midnight June 6 and continue through June 14. The highway will reopen June 15 using traffic flagging operations for the remainder of the construction project, which is expected to be completed by July 31.

More information on the project can be found at www.511wi.gov.

