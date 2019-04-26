Wisconsin Hwy. 82 between Wisconsin and Iowa is closed for emergency highway maintenance due to high water along the Mississippi River. Wisconsin Hwy. 82 is closed at the Wisconsin Hwy. 35 intersection south of De Soto and the Lansing, Iowa bridge.
Alternate routes are Prairie du Chien and La Crosse.
Travel information on Wisconsin highways can be found at www.511wi.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.