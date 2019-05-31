The Wisconsin Idea Seminar visited De Soto Middle/High School as part of its five-day statewide 2019 River Tour, Thursday, May 16. More than 40 UW-Madison faculty and staff spent the morning at the schools, meeting with staff and students. The tour included learning about, among other things, the successes and challenges of rural school districts.
“We wanted to see what it feels like and looks like to be at a rural school, and I put my ear to the ground and experts on campus and throughout the state said you have to go visit De Soto Middle/High School,” said Catherine Reiland, director of the Wisconsin Idea Seminar at UW-Madison.
Principal Tim Fergot welcomed the group and then took them on a tour of the school. “The building tour allowed us to share the generous support of the community and taxpayers through the passing of referendums providing additional quality educational facilities,” Fergot said.
The tour also highlighted De Soto’s high school AP/dual credit courses, foreign language, math, agriculture, science, technical education, physical education, English and music departments.
UW-Madison staff then participated in a panel discussion with high school students Hunter Pedretti, Rachel Gianoli and Brock Venner, and foreign exchange students Silvana Von Planta and Marieke Kuchenbecker, who were part of a discussion panel about opportunities for individualized career and college plans allowing personalized course work and school-to-work options. The seminar group was also treated to a tutorial on the flight simulator by student pilot Adam Williams.
“We had a really great time,” Reiland said “Our participants are diverse — some have life experience in rural areas and some don’t. It is important that they see that in rural schools there is much cooperation among the staff. That’s what really came out. How many different hats everyone wears. It shows how everyone is working together.”
The group planned a visit to a dairy farm, meeting environmental stewards and business owners; walked the valleys, and explored the rolling hills of the Driftless Area, the non-glaciated portion of Wisconsin’s southwest, through which the Mississippi, Kickapoo and Wisconsin rivers all flow.
“Wisconsin’s rivers are dynamic products of the forces of nature,” Reiland said. “People have been living along Wisconsin’s rivers for about 12,000 years, during which time rivers have been both dividers and conduits. They have formed barriers and borders while also aiding in the dissemination of peoples, languages, customs, and goods.”
The 2019 tour also included a visit to Milwaukee’s Sherman Phoenix, a vibrant hub for small businesses-of-color; a short, guided paddle ride on the Milwaukee River; a tour of Milwaukee’s Urban Ecology Center-Riverside; a hike to Ho-Chunk Nation historical sites in the Kickapoo Valley Reserve; a tour of the marshes at Gottschalk Cranberry Inc.; a visit to Rosy-Lane Holsteins Dairy Farm; a tour of the La Farge Medical Clinic that serves nearby Amish communities; met artists and entrepreneurs at the IDEA Center in Stevens Point; and a tour of Lock and Dam No. 8 in Genoa.
The Wisconsin Idea Seminar website says, “By better understanding the state, the hope is the educators can better teach their students.” The annual tour started in 1985.
