The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified 14 nominees as eligible for election to the Board of Directors for the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, Inc. (WMMB, Inc.) (d/b/a Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin).
District 21 Crawford and Vernon counties nominees are Gail Klinkner, Viroqua; Kevin Wallaser, De Soto; and Danika Wehling, Westby
DATCP confirmed that all certified candidates meet the administrative rule marketing order eligibility criterion of being an active dairy producer (or representative of an affected producer), selling milk into commercial channels, and residing within their respective districts. DATCP certified each candidate’s timely nomination form, which included five signatures from active dairy producers within the district as well as completion of a notarized "Affidavit of Eligibility" form.
To facilitate the voting process, DATCP is in the process of distributing mail-in ballots to dairy producers who reside within the eight affected districts. Producers who do not receive a ballot by May 10 should contact Debbie Gegare, DATCP Market Orders Program Coordinator, at 608-224-5116 or Debbie.Gegare@Wisconsin.gov to request a ballot. The election period runs through May 24, with results announced the end of May.
For more election information, visit www.wisconsindairy.org/elections.
