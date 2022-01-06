Wisconsin National Guard renews COVID-19 community testing in Vernon County

Vernon County has been notified by the Wisconsin National Guard that COVID-19 community testing has been renewed through the end of January.

Free drive-through testing for COVID-19 will be held at the old county highway shop, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 11, 18 and 25.

Testing sites are intended for residents in the western region of Wisconsin, but are available to everyone, even those without symptoms of COVID-19, age 12 months and older. People can pre-register at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/

Lines may be long, and people should be prepared to wait. The Vernon County Health Department requests that everyone remain in their vehicles.