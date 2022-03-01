Wisconsin residents asked to share their water stories; stories to shape public programming

MADISON -- Wisconsin residents have an opportunity to share their stories about their local waters and shape a public conversation about their vision for Wisconsin’s Water Future. Beyond the Headlines – Wisconsin’s Water Future, a program of Wisconsin Humanities, is partnering with local media to explore what information residents want about their local waters, the stories they think need to be told, their vision for the future of those waters, and what they think we need to do to get there.

The story-sharing project aims to excerpt and publish some of the stories on its websites; concerns raised by those stories will help shape programming later this spring.

Sharing stories -- whether they are of a lazy afternoon paddle and the lunker bass that got away, or of the horror of a flash flood -- helps connect us to think more collectively about Wisconsin waters. That’s something Monique Hassman, watershed planner for Vernon County Land and Water Conservation Department and Valley Stewardship network, saw in her research collecting post-Katrina flood stories. “Those narratives changed me significantly in ways that I didn’t anticipate were possible. Stories of the power of water and what it can wash away, but also how it brings folks together and what can come from that can be empowering.” We need that sense of empowerment, says UW-Madison Associate Professor Caroline Gottschalk Druschke. “There is a sort of accountability, a responsibility, to really get connected with the waterways we love to make sure that they’re protected into the future.”

Wisconsinites are invited to complete a web form here: https://wisconsinhumanities.org/beyond-the-headlines/ to share their story and/or a photograph.

For more information about Beyond the Headlines: https://beyondtheheadlineswisconsin.org/ Beyond the Headlines is funded in part by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation’s Democracy and the Informed Citizen initiative, and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

