Wisconsin residents affected by the late summer storms and flooding have one week left to register for federal disaster assistance. The deadline is Monday, Dec. 17, Residents in Crawford, Dane, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Richland, Sauk or Vernon counties can register for federal assistance in one of the following ways:
- Online at DisasterAssistance.gov;
- Use the FEMA App; or
- Call 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay). People who use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
Multilingual operators are available.
Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) remain open this week in Dane and Vernon counties to assist residents needing additional assistance. Both locations are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will close permanently on Friday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. They are located at:
- Dane County: 2413 Parmenter St., Middleton;
- Vernon County: Westby United Methodist Church, 202 E. State St., Westby.
