Gene L. Bay, a Wisconsin DNR Certified Snowmobile Safety Instructor, invites all young people interested in recreational snowmobile riding to enroll in a Wisconsin Snowmobile Safety course. The course will be held Saturday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon both days.
The course sponsor is Viroqua Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club. Students must be 11 years old to enroll. There is no maximum age, and parents are also encouraged to enroll and participate.
Advance registrations are requested. Contact Bay at 608-606-0972 for details. The course fee is $10, and covers all necessary materials.
Persons successfully completing the course will receive a snowmobile safety graduate certificate.
Riders at least age 12 and born on or after Jan. 1, 1985 are required to complete a Snowmobile Safety Course before they can ride the public trails.
Classes will cover snowmobile safety features, pre-ride inspections, basic riding skills, snowmobile rider responsibilities, laws and handling outdoor emergencies.
