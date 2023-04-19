MADISON, Wis. – With the potential for severe weather conditions in southern and central Wisconsin on Thursday, Wisconsin’s 2023 statewide tornado drill is being postponed until Friday, April 21.

After consulting with partners at the National Weather Service (NWS) and Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) said the decision was made to prevent any confusion that may occur if NWS offices need to issue warnings for real severe weather threats on Thursday.

Friday’s schedule for the drill will remain the same, with the NWS conducting NOAA Weather Radio tests at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Those tests can only be heard if you are actively listening to those devices or have one programmed to activate during a test alert.

The decision only affects the official observation of the statewide tornado drill and the planned NOAA Weather Radio tests. Schools and businesses that had planned to participate in the drill on Thursday are welcome to keep those plans in place. Check with local emergency management offices for information on if they will carry on with or delay scheduled outdoor warning siren tests.

While the severe weather threat is expected to pass after Thursday, WEM and its partners will continue to monitor conditions and evaluate Friday’s plans. If the threat of tornadoes or severe thunderstorms persists into Friday, the statewide drills would be cancelled for this year.

An announcement on whether the statewide drills will proceed as scheduled on Friday will be posted at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov by 10 a.m. on Friday.