Wisconsin Walnut Council to hold field day near Viroqua

The Wisconsin Walnut Council is sponsoring a Forestry Field Day at the Krause farm, S4776 Krause Lane, Viroqua, Saturday, May 21. It will begin at 9 a.m. with coffee and donuts and is open to the public free of charge. The theme for the day is “Maximizing lumber potential on planted and naturally occurring walnut stands."

To get to Krause Lane, take Hwy. 56 west from Viroqua, 2 miles from Viroqua Area Schools (edge of town), Krause Lane is on the left, follow it to the end.

The tour will cover about a mile on easily walked, well-maintained trails with various stops at different sites:

Seventeen acres of walnut and pine planted in 1999. Discussion on pruning and thinning that has been done to achieve future veneer log tree potential.

Naturally occurring walnut stands with trees of diameters of 1-24 inches. How to thin for increased growth, when to prune, when to harvest...will all be discussed.

Oak and pine planting in 2011; how deer damage has hindered the oak growth. What are the remedies?

A log buyer will be there to discuss values of individual trees, what makes veneer grade, and when to harvest.

Invasive species; honeysuckle and buckthorn...how to manage.

Attendees are asked to bring their own lunch and a lawn chair if they wish. Beverages will be provided. A tractor-drawn passenger wagon will be provided for those unable to walk the entire tour.

