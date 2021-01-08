Wisconsin's Free Fishing Weekend is Jan. 16-17

Interested in giving fishing a try? Next weekend is the perfect time to do so. Anglers of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to explore the outdoors during Free Fishing Weekend. You can fish almost anywhere in Wisconsin without a license or trout stamp Jan. 16-17.

Most Wisconsin waters are included in this event, except for spring ponds. Before you go, review information about the early trout season and the trout regulations. If you see a season date listed for a specific body of water, you're free to fish there, although some waters may be catch-and-release only.

All other inland waters and Wisconsin's side of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River are open for you to test your skills and try your luck. Remember: All regulations and seasonal restrictions are still in force.

Tread carefully: No ice is safe ice

Please exercise caution on the ice and be aware of the "honeycomb effect," which occurs after freeze-thaw-freeze conditions and weakens ice.

The DNR does not monitor local ice conditions or the thickness of the ice. Local bait shops, fishing clubs and resorts serve winter anglers every day and often have the most up-to-date information about ice thickness on local lakes and rivers, as well as areas that are especially dangerous.