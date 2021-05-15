WisDNR: Find your adventure during Free Fun Weekend

• Boats must be registered, which can be done either online or via mail.

• Minimize the spread of aquatic invasive species by removing plants and animals from boats before and after launching, draining all water from compartments, and never move live fish from any waterbody.

SAFETY

• Wear a life jacket at all times when fishing from a boat, kayak, canoe or paddleboard.

• Use boat lights after sunset.

• Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during an ATV ride or while operating a boat.

• Wear a helmet and protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt while riding an ATV.

• All children under the age of 18 must have a minimum Department of Transportation standard motorcycle or ATV helmet - bicycle helmets are not legal.

• Keep your speed in mind as weather and terrain conditions vary or change.

Free Fun Weekend is a wonderful way to enjoy the outdoors. Participants are encouraged to join the Wisconsin State Parks' OutWiGo initiative. Make sure to tag your Free Fun Weekend photos with #OutWiGo.

Planning on heading out? Visit the CDC’s website for a helpful guide on choosing safer activities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0