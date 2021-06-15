WisDNR: High fire danger across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) asks the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning due to high fire danger across much of the state.

The drought monitor indicates the southeast and southern portions of Wisconsin are experiencing Moderate to Severe drought conditions. Those areas are experiencing well below normal rainfall and the vegetation is starting to dry out, making it more likely to catch fire.

Areas with HIGH fire danger today (June 15) include Adams, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Sawyer, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.

There is MODERATE fire danger in Ashland, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Iron, Kewaunee, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Price, Sheboygan, Taylor, Vilas, Waupaca and Winnebago counties.

The DNR has responded to 765 wildfires burning more than 1,900 acres so far this year, plus many more suppressed by local fire departments and federal partners.