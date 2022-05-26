WisDNR hosting Free Fun Weekend June 4-5

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites the public to join them for the 10th annual Free Fun Weekend, June 4-5. State park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes are waived for all visitors.

Grab your family and friends and head outdoors for Free Fun Weekend and find your adventure. Wisconsin is home to 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, roughly 15,000 lakes and more.

The DNR encourages Wisconsinites to discover a new favorite park, trail, forest or recreation area or try a new activity over the weekend. Share your adventures during Fun Free Weekend using the hashtag #OutWiGo on Instagram.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth in state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas over the last 10 years. Free Fun Weekend is always a great opportunity for the parks crews to welcome summer visitors back,” said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Bureau Director of Parks and Recreation Management.

Saturday, June 4, is also National Trails Day. Whether by foot, bike, ATV, horse or watercraft, Wisconsin has thousands of miles of trails for you to enjoy. Celebrate hometown trails and show your support for trail networks.

During Free Fun Weekend, there will be free fishing clinics at state properties for beginners. Find fishing clinics and more Free Fun events by visiting the DNR’s events and programs calendar.

“From beach strolls at shoreline properties like Door County’s Rock Island State Park, to biking and bird watching in forests like Kettle Moraine State Forest, to fishing and camping at river parks like Nelson Dewey in Grant County and relaxing near waterfalls found at Pattison State Park in Superior, there are abundant natural areas and hidden gems to explore,” Schmelzer said.

Find a complete list of state properties, activities and maps by visiting the DNR’s website. Reserve a shelter or campsite through the DNR’s online booking system.

Before heading to a state park, trail or waterbody near you, here are some helpful things to know:

STATE PARKS

Vehicle admission stickers will not be required.

All state parks and trails will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Drive-up windows, playgrounds, bathrooms and observation towers are open.

Office buildings, concession facilities, visitor centers and nature centers are open.

Programs and events are posted on the DNR’s website.

TRAILS

Trail passes will not be required for both residents and non-residents.

All linear/rail trails will be open to the public, including ATV trails and horseback riding trails.

ATV, UTVs and OHMs are exempt from registration requirements. Resident and non-resident all-terrain vehicle operators do not need a trail pass to ride state ATV trails.

FISHING

Residents and non-residents will not be required to have a fishing license or trout/salmon stamps.

All 2022-2023 fishing regulations apply, including bag and length limits.

This is the perfect time of year for small and largemouth bass, panfish, and northern pike to be active.

New to fishing? Check out free clinics hosted at state properties.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, loaner equipment may not be available. Anglers should bring their own equipment and bait.

Locate launches and shorefishing access points near you.

BOAT LAUNCHES

All DNR boat launches are open.

Boats must be registered, which can be done either online or via mail.

Minimize the spread of aquatic invasive species by removing plants and animals from boats before and after launching, draining all water from compartments and never move live fish from any waterbody.

SAFETY

Always wear a life jacket when fishing from a boat, kayak, canoe or paddleboard.

Use boat lights after sunset.

Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during an ATV ride or while operating a boat.

Wear a helmet and protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt while riding an ATV.

All children under the age of 18 must have a minimum Department of Transportation standard motorcycle or ATV helmet - bicycle helmets are not legal.

Keep your speed in mind as weather and terrain conditions vary or change.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0