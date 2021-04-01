WisDNR: Nearly 40,000 acres of private land will open to turkey hunters

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced March 31 that nearly 38,000 acres of private land will be open for public access to hunters this turkey season thanks to a partnership between the department and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS).

With USDA-NRCS support, the DNR could partner with private landowners who lease their land for public access through the Turkey Hunter Access Program (THAP) and the Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program (VPA-HIP).

In 2020, THAP added 5,200 acres that hunters can be used only during spring turkey hunting seasons. Another 2,300 acres were added to VPA-HIP for hunters to use throughout the year for hunting, fishing, trapping and wildlife observation.

Spring turkey hunters interested in scouting and hunting THAP and VPA-HIP private properties available for use can find additional details and interactive maps following the links above. The success and future of these programs depends on ensuring landowners' continued interest. Hunters using THAP and VPA-HIP lands should travel on foot only and respect the landowner’s property.