WisDOT: Drive with caution as school buses return this fall

After an unprecedented pandemic school year, students across Wisconsin are going back to the classroom, which will bring out more traffic near schools.

September’s Law of the Month reminds drivers of the rules involving school buses and ways to protect young passengers.

“School bus law violations pose serious risks for children, but the threat can be prevented with careful driving. Watch closely for kids who may not be able to recognize dangers on the roads,” said Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson.

In the past ten years, 33 people have died in crashes involving school buses. Despite fewer in-person classes during the pandemic, there were still 342 school bus-related crashes in Wisconsin in 2020. That’s down from 835 in 2019.

Wisconsin State Patrol officers play a key role in working to prevent these tragedies.

“Getting children to school safely is very important to us. School buses are among the safest vehicles on the roads. Our work to inspect those vehicles and uphold laws makes sure buses stay a protected place for kids,” said WSP Superintendent Anthony Burrell.