WisDOT seeks public comment on plan for future of electric vehicles in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on the agency’s draft Wisconsin Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan. The plan is posted on WisDOT’s website. It outlines the state’s effort to promote the building of electric vehicle charging stations throughout Wisconsin under a program funded by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Visit the WisDOT website for more information on electric vehicles in Wisconsin and to submit a comment. WisDOT is accepting public comment on the plan until July 24.

Background

WisDOT estimates receiving approximately $78.65 million over the next five years under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. Today most electric vehicle charging is accomplished at home. To support long distance electric vehicle trips and overcome range anxiety, NEVI funds will be used to develop a network of publicly accessible charging stations along Wisconsin's Alternative Fuel Corridors.

To meet this goal, WisDOT kicked off a statewide transportation electrification planning study in January 2022, and in March launched the federally required Wisconsin Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (WEVI) plan development process.

The WEVI plan will define comprehensive strategies and actions to facilitate the electrification of Wisconsin's transportation system. It will assess potential agency efforts that advance electrification and the deployment of EV charging infrastructure. The WEVI plan will also include recommendations on how Wisconsin will administer federal NEVI funding over the next five years.