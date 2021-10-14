WisDOT seeks public input for Viroqua Main Street updates

A Highway Safety Improvement Project is planned for USH 14/61 in the city of Viroqua. The project begins approximately 450 feet north of Brendel Lane and ends near the intersection of USH 14 and South Washington Avenue. The project gaps downtown city of Viroqua (between Decker Street and South Street). The project is scheduled to be constructed in summer and fall 2023.

The purpose of this project is to improve corridor safety. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation completed a Highway Safety Improvement Funding application and received funds to address the current crashes along the corridor. The project will convert the existing four-lane typical section to a three-lane section (a travel lane in each direction and a two-way left turn lane) through pavement marking modifications. The conversion to a two-way left-turn lane will remove slow moving or stopped left-turning vehicles from the through-travel lane helping to mitigate the high frequency of rear end crashes. Rectangular Rapid Flashing beacons (RRFBs) will be installed at Maple Street, Oak Street, West Broadway Street, East Broadway Street, and Fairgrounds Road. Existing curb ramps at the RRFB locations will be upgraded to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

A presentation containing information regarding the proposed improvements, purpose and need, project schedule, construction schedule, and design team can be viewed at the website below.

If you have any additional questions regarding the project, contact the Wisconsin Department of Transportation project manager, Mike Rud, at 608-789-7876.

