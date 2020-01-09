WisDOT to hold public meeting in De Soto to discuss proposed improvements along Hwy. 35

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Southwest Region will host a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed improvements along WIS 35 in Crawford and Vernon county The meeting is scheduled from 5-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the De Soto Community Center, 57 Crawford St., De Soto.
Two projects are planned along WIS 35 between County N and WIS 56. The southern project will consist of 9.93 miles of resurfacing, the northern project will perform 11.83 miles of resurfacing. Construction on both projects is currently scheduled for 2022. Also included in the projects is the replacement of beam guard, repairs and replacement of culverts, and bridge repairs.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, provide input and ask questions concerning the projects. Maps showing the proposed improvements will be on display. WisDOT representatives will be available to discuss the project on an individual basis.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, or would like more information, contact Craig Fisher at 608-785-9946. Written comments regarding the project can be mailed to Craig Fisher, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, WI 54601.